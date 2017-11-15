PM Modi meets President Trump in Philippines; security, defence among issues discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with US President Donald Trump in Philippines, where the two leaders currently are for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, and reportedly discussed a number of important issues like security and defence.



ASEAN Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Manila, Philippines pic.twitter.com/BSGjLhpLI1

— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

The security issues discussed by the two leaders likely pertained to ones in the region. Other issues discussed included ways of boosting bilateral trade between India and the United States.

"The relations between India and the US are not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. It will be for the greater benefit of Asia and humanity, at large. I would like to assure you that we will come good on the expectations that the world and US have with India," PM Modi said to President Trump.

Modi was scheduled to meet both Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in bilateral meetings on Tuesday. Ahead of these meetings, Modi also held separate meetings with Trump and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the gala dinner organised to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.



Interacting with world leaders in Manila. pic.twitter.com/qh0pdcFyXP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2017

Speaking about Modi, Trump said he was doing a great job and has become a friend of the United States. "He's become a friend of ours. He's doing a great job. A lot of things were solved and we will continue to work together," Trump said.