North Korea LIVE: US says North Korea will be utterly 'destroyed' in war

North Korea says new missile can re-enter atmosphere
North Korea has said the missile it tested overnight held a warhead capable of re-entering the earth's atmosphere.
However, the claim was not proven and experts have cast doubt on the country's ability to master such technology.
Nov 30, 08:51 AM (IST)
North Korea leader could feel backed into corner on sanctions and strike back, says expert
While President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed tougher sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, some believe there's a risk that Kim Jong Un's totalitarian regime may feel threatened enough to strike with dangerous action that could have far-reaching consequences.
"We have to be careful on these sanctions," said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, who served as an advisor to South Korea's military while on active duty and is now a defense expert at Defense Priorities, a Washington think tank. "We don't want to push them too far to where it's like we did with Japan in World War II with the embargo we placed on them."
Nov 30, 08:12 AM (IST)
North Korea: Trump threatens 'major sanctions' after latest missile test
Donald Trump has threatened to impose major sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s latest test of a ballistic missile, that appeared capable of reaching most if not all of the US mainland.
The US president’s remarks were followed by UN ambassador Nikki Haley saying the ballistic missile launch “brings us closer to war” at an emergency UN security council meeting, which would end the North Korean regime.
Nov 30, 08:10 AM (IST)
US: North Korea would be 'utterly destroyed' in war
The US has warned the North Korean regime that its country would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out.
Hours after the isolated state's latest ballistic missile test, the US ambassador to the UN urged all countries to cut diplomatic and trade ties with Pyongyang.
Nov 29, 06:24 PM (IST)
North Korea's latest missile test on Wednesday is a "provocative action" that will lead to further tensions, the Kremlin said, appealing for calm on all sides.
"Undoubtedly, another missile launch is a provocative action that provokes a further increase of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We condemn this launch and hope that all relevant sides remain calm, which is necessary to keep the situation on the Korean peninsula from following the worst scenario," he said.
Nov 29, 04:56 PM (IST)
North Korea Nuclear Situation Could Become 'Apocalyptic,' Top Russian Diplomat Warns
The tense situation surrounding North Korea's nuclear program could evolve into an "apocalyptic" scenario, a top Russian diplomat warned on Monday.
The world "cannot turn [a] blind eye" to such a situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said at the opening of the eighth annual Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Cub, which is being held in Seoul, South Korea, CNBC reported.
'We're Headed To War' With North Korea And It's Kim Jong Un's Fault, Lindsey Graham Warns
North Korea's ballistic missile test on Tuesday will lead to armed conflict — and it will be Kim Jong Un's fault for pushing America to the breaking point, Senator Lindsey Graham said hours after the test.
“If we have to go to war to stop this, we will,” Graham told CNN Sit Room. “If there’s a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself, and we’re headed to a war if things don’t change.”
Nov 29, 02:48 PM (IST)
North Korean defectors in GTA facing deportation
Hyekyung Jo, a North Korean defector living in Toronto with her husband and sons for seven years, had hoped to remain in Canada as a permanent resident.
Instead, she and as many as 50 other North Korean families residing across the GTA recently received letters from the federal Immigration Department informing them that their requests for permanent residency are poised to be revoked. They face deportation to South Korea — a place that Jo said is hostile to North Korean nationals.
Russian senator blames 'lack of US restraint' for deadly N Korea missile launch
Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of Russia's Foreign Affairs Committee, declared that North Korea was resisting temptations to launch a renewed provocation for two months, but ran out of patience with the US.
He said: “It’s a fact that during the past two months North Korea has been demonstrating restraint and did not provoke the international community by any means. Pyongyang, most likely, expected the same restraint in response on part of the West, both in judgments and actions.”
Nov 29, 02:04 PM (IST)
Aus PM slams N Korea for testing ICBM, says action dangerous
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, describing the action as "illegal and dangerous" to global peace and stability.
Nov 29, 02:01 PM (IST)
S Korea ruling party chief to meet Chinese leader Xi this week
Choo Mi-ae, the leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks during her trip to Beijing this week, her aide said Wednesday.
The meeting is slated to take place on the sidelines of an international conference of political parties in the Chinese capital Friday, amid heightened tensions sparked by North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch on Wednesday.
Russia condemns North Korea's missile test — lawmaker
A delegation of Russian lawmakers currently on a friendly visit to Pyongyang, will deliver Russia’s condemnation of the latest missile test to the North Korean government, a senior Russian lawmaker said.
The lawmaker described the test as "a yet another irresponsible move by Pyongyang, intended to fuel tensions in the region.
"However, one has to admit that Washington and Seoul have on many occasions provoked the North Korean leadership by their hostile rhetoric and military exercises in vicinity of the North Korean border," he said.
Nov 29, 01:54 PM (IST)
Russia: US wants to provoke North Korea into starting a war
The US is trying to provoke North Korea into starting a war so that it can then strike back, according to a top Russian official.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday other nations in Asia should be wary of the US' ambitious and motivations in the region.
China expresses 'grave concern' over North Korean missile test
China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan.
China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.
Nov 29, 01:02 PM (IST)
S Korea asks SL support to end N Korea nuclear provocations
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked for Sri Lanka's support in ending North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, calling the North's latest missile test staged earlier in the day a grave challenge to global peace, the Korea Herald reported today.
President Moon said he strongly condemn North Korea's ‘reckless provocation’ that raises tension on the Korean Peninsula and seriously threatens international peace and stability.
President Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Abe of #Japan regarding #NorthKorea’s missile launch. They agreed that the North Korean regime’s actions are isolating it from the international community. pic.twitter.com/0RMnosXEQv
People are not buying Trump's reassurances on North Korea
US President Donald Trump saying "we will take care of it" has attracted a lot of flak from people on Twitter, who said that Trump's words were only scaring them more.
Nov 29, 11:29 AM (IST)
#NorthKorea has just started a special announcement about its latest missile test, featuring Ri Chun Hee, the newsreader who appears only when there's big news pic.twitter.com/ibTuPujATO
Gold crawls higher but investors largely unmoved by N Korea test
Gold prices edged higher today amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea's latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal.
Gold traded in a narrow range despite a raft of economic news out of the United States, including progress on tax cuts and Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing.
Guam under no immediate threat
In a statement issued today, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defence said that there was no immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas from North Korea.
Nov 29, 11:15 AM (IST)
N Korea rules out diplomacy with US until it can demonstrate its nuclear capabilities
Pyongyang has reiterated that it is not interested in diplomacy with the United States until it has demonstrated its nuclear deterrent capabilities, a North Korean official told CNN today.
The North Korean official told CNN’s Will Ripley that two steps are needed to achieve this goal. The first step is the "testing of a long range ICBM” capable of reaching the USA, the official said. The second step is an above-ground nuclear detonation or a “large scale hydrogen bomb” test. The official stated both steps are necessary for the DPRK to send a clear message to the Trump administration that it possesses an effective nuclear deterrent.
North Korea has claimed successful successful test of the ICBM named 'Hwasong-15', South Korea's Yonhap News Agency has reported.
Pyongyang to make "important announcement"
North Korea is expected to make an "important" announcement after it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier today.
In South Korea, TV channels are expected to relay live video from North Korean state-run television.
Minutes after North Korean launch, South carried out strike exercise
Within minutes of the launch, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff announced Seoul had carried out an exercise involving the launch of a “precision strike” missile, signalling that it was primed to respond immediately to any attack from the North, according to a report by The Guardian.
US Defence Secretary and Pentagon has reacted
“It went higher frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically,” US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said.
The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that an ICBM was launched from Sain Ni in North Korea and travelled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. The missile did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said.
North Korea tests suspected ICBM, latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US
North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, DC could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang’s weapons, reports Reuters. The country fired the missile, its first launch since mid-September, a week after US President Donald Trump put it back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
Japan detects radio signals hinting at fresh missile test preparations
Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.
After firing missiles at a pace of about two or three a month since April, North Korean missile launches paused in September, after Pyongyang fired a rocket that passed over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island.
It's time to ramp up the pressure on North Korea and China after latest missile test
North Korea's third successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday should prompt President Trump to quicken the pace of his policy of putting "maximum pressure" on the North to give up its nuclear weapons.
North Korea might be able to knock out electric power to millions of Americans -- We need to be prepared
An electromagnetic pulse is a side effect of an atmospheric nuclear detonation that could potentially damage or destroy all electrical devices and the electric grid within the line of sight of the blast.
ANALYSIS: N. Korea launch intended to show its stand in face of U.S. actions：The Asahi Shimbun
SEOUL--North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Nov. 29 shows that Pyongyang is unwilling to concede to international sanctions, but the country may have dialed down the provocation level to avoid possible interception or a U.S.
America's P-8 Poseidon Submarine Killer: The Plane North Korea, Russia and China Hate
There is a decent chance you have already flown on one of the U.S. Navy's key new aircraft-or rather, the 737 airliner it is based on.
China Should Send 30,000 Troops Into North Korea
The only way to stand down from a nuclear confrontation is to reassure Kim Jong Un that the United States won't - and can't -...
From North Korea, With Dread
Welcome to Pyongyang, kind of. We were hosted by the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had invited other members of thia as part of a charm offensive, a counter move to the war of words anurge of missile tests.
North Korea claims nuclear statehood with US in missile strike range
The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability
What we've learned about the North Korean soldier whose daring escape was caught on video
Lee Cook-Jong, the surgeon overseeing the defector's treatment, said the 24-year-old enjoys the Jim Carrey movie "Bruce Almighty" and the television crime series "CSI."