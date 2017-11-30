App
you are here: HomeNewsWorldCurrent Affairs
North Korea LIVE: US says North Korea will be utterly 'destroyed' in war

Live updates in the aftermath of Pyongyang's latest Intercontinental ballistic missile test.

highlights

  • Nov 30, 09:40 AM (IST)

  • Nov 30, 08:54 AM (IST)

    North Korea says new missile can re-enter atmosphere
    North Korea has said the missile it tested overnight held a warhead capable of re-entering the earth's atmosphere.

    However, the claim was not proven and experts have cast doubt on the country's ability to master such technology.

  • Nov 30, 08:51 AM (IST)

    North Korea leader could feel backed into corner on sanctions and strike back, says expert
    While President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed tougher sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, some believe there's a risk that Kim Jong Un's totalitarian regime may feel threatened enough to strike with dangerous action that could have far-reaching consequences.

    "We have to be careful on these sanctions," said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, who served as an advisor to South Korea's military while on active duty and is now a defense expert at Defense Priorities, a Washington think tank. "We don't want to push them too far to where it's like we did with Japan in World War II with the embargo we placed on them."

  • Nov 30, 08:12 AM (IST)

    North Korea: Trump threatens 'major sanctions' after latest missile test
    Donald Trump has threatened to impose major sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s latest test of a ballistic missile, that appeared capable of reaching most if not all of the US mainland.

    The US president’s remarks were followed by UN ambassador Nikki Haley saying the ballistic missile launch “brings us closer to war” at an emergency UN security council meeting, which would end the North Korean regime.

  • Nov 30, 08:10 AM (IST)

    US: North Korea would be 'utterly destroyed' in war
    The US has warned the North Korean regime that its country would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out.

    Hours after the isolated state's latest ballistic missile test, the US ambassador to the UN urged all countries to cut diplomatic and trade ties with Pyongyang.

  • Nov 29, 06:24 PM (IST)

     North Korea's latest missile test on Wednesday is a "provocative action" that will lead to further tensions, the Kremlin said, appealing for calm on all sides.

    "Undoubtedly, another missile launch is a provocative action that provokes a further increase of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "We condemn this launch and hope that all relevant sides remain calm, which is necessary to keep the situation on the Korean peninsula from following the worst scenario," he said.

  • Nov 29, 04:56 PM (IST)

    North Korea Nuclear Situation Could Become 'Apocalyptic,' Top Russian Diplomat Warns
    The tense situation surrounding North Korea's nuclear program could evolve into an "apocalyptic" scenario, a top Russian diplomat warned on Monday. 

    The world "cannot turn [a] blind eye" to such a situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said at the opening of the eighth annual Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Cub, which is being held in Seoul, South Korea, CNBC reported.

  • Nov 29, 04:19 PM (IST)

    'We're Headed To War' With North Korea And It's Kim Jong Un's Fault, Lindsey Graham Warns
    North Korea's ballistic missile test on Tuesday will lead to armed conflict — and it will be Kim Jong Un's fault for pushing America to the breaking point, Senator Lindsey Graham said hours after the test.

    “If we have to go to war to stop this, we will,” Graham told CNN Sit Room. “If there’s a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself, and we’re headed to a war if things don’t change.”

  • Nov 29, 02:48 PM (IST)

    North Korean defectors in GTA facing deportation
    Hyekyung Jo, a North Korean defector living in Toronto with her husband and sons for seven years, had hoped to remain in Canada as a permanent resident.

    Instead, she and as many as 50 other North Korean families residing across the GTA recently received letters from the federal Immigration Department informing them that their requests for permanent residency are poised to be revoked. They face deportation to South Korea — a place that Jo said is hostile to North Korean nationals.

  • Nov 29, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Russian senator blames 'lack of US restraint' for deadly N Korea missile launch
    Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of Russia's Foreign Affairs Committee, declared that North Korea was resisting temptations to launch a renewed provocation for two months, but ran out of patience with the US.

    He said: “It’s a fact that during the past two months North Korea has been demonstrating restraint and did not provoke the international community by any means. Pyongyang, most likely, expected the same restraint in response on part of the West, both in judgments and actions.”

  • Nov 29, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Aus PM slams N Korea for testing ICBM, says action dangerous
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, describing the action as "illegal and dangerous" to global peace and stability.

  • Nov 29, 02:01 PM (IST)

    S Korea ruling party chief to meet Chinese leader Xi this week
    Choo Mi-ae, the leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks during her trip to Beijing this week, her aide said Wednesday.

    The meeting is slated to take place on the sidelines of an international conference of political parties in the Chinese capital Friday, amid heightened tensions sparked by North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch on Wednesday.

  • Nov 29, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Russia condemns North Korea's missile test — lawmaker
    A delegation of Russian lawmakers currently on a friendly visit to Pyongyang, will deliver Russia’s condemnation of the latest missile test to the North Korean government, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

    The lawmaker described the test as "a yet another irresponsible move by Pyongyang, intended to fuel tensions in the region.

    "However, one has to admit that Washington and Seoul have on many occasions provoked the North Korean leadership by their hostile rhetoric and military exercises in vicinity of the North Korean border," he said.

  • Nov 29, 01:54 PM (IST)

    Russia: US wants to provoke North Korea into starting a war
    The US is trying to provoke North Korea into starting a war so that it can then strike back, according to a top Russian official. 

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday other nations in Asia should be wary of the US' ambitious and motivations in the region. 

  • Nov 29, 01:23 PM (IST)

    China expresses 'grave concern' over North Korean missile test
    China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan.

    China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.

  • Nov 29, 01:02 PM (IST)

    S Korea asks SL support to end N Korea nuclear provocations
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked for Sri Lanka's support in ending North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, calling the North's latest missile test staged earlier in the day a grave challenge to global peace, the Korea Herald reported today.

    President Moon said he strongly condemn North Korea's ‘reckless provocation’ that raises tension on the Korean Peninsula and seriously threatens international peace and stability.

  • Nov 29, 11:36 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 11:34 AM (IST)

    People are not buying Trump's reassurances on North Korea
    US President Donald Trump saying "we will take care of it" has attracted a lot of flak from people on Twitter, who said that Trump's words were only scaring them more.

  • Nov 29, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Gold crawls higher but investors largely unmoved by N Korea test
    Gold prices edged higher today amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea's latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal.

    Gold traded in a narrow range despite a raft of economic news out of the United States, including progress on tax cuts and Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing.

  • Nov 29, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Guam under no immediate threat
    In a statement issued today, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defence said that there was no immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas from North Korea.

  • Nov 29, 11:15 AM (IST)

    N Korea rules out diplomacy with US until it can demonstrate its nuclear capabilities
    Pyongyang has reiterated that it is not interested in diplomacy with the United States until it has demonstrated its nuclear deterrent capabilities, a North Korean official told CNN today.

    The North Korean official told CNN’s Will Ripley that two steps are needed to achieve this goal. The first step is the "testing of a long range ICBM” capable of reaching the USA, the official said. The second step is an above-ground nuclear detonation or a “large scale hydrogen bomb” test. The official stated both steps are necessary for the DPRK to send a clear message to the Trump administration that it possesses an effective nuclear deterrent.

