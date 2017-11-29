North Korea LIVE: North Korea says US is its only nuclear target

N Korea rules out diplomacy with US until it can demonstrate its nuclear capabilities

Pyongyang has reiterated that it is not interested in diplomacy with the United States until it has demonstrated its nuclear deterrent capabilities, a North Korean official told CNN today.

The North Korean official told CNN’s Will Ripley that two steps are needed to achieve this goal. The first step is the "testing of a long range ICBM” capable of reaching the USA, the official said. The second step is an above-ground nuclear detonation or a “large scale hydrogen bomb” test. The official stated both steps are necessary for the DPRK to send a clear message to the Trump administration that it possesses an effective nuclear deterrent.