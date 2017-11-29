North Korea LIVE: North Korea says US is its only nuclear target

China expresses 'grave concern' over North Korean missile test
China expressed “grave concern” on Wednesday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan.
China hopes all parties act cautiously to preserve peace and stability, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.
Nov 29, 01:02 PM (IST)
S Korea asks SL support to end N Korea nuclear provocations
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked for Sri Lanka's support in ending North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, calling the North's latest missile test staged earlier in the day a grave challenge to global peace, the Korea Herald reported today.
President Moon said he strongly condemn North Korea's ‘reckless provocation’ that raises tension on the Korean Peninsula and seriously threatens international peace and stability.
President Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Abe of #Japan regarding #NorthKorea’s missile launch. They agreed that the North Korean regime’s actions are isolating it from the international community. pic.twitter.com/0RMnosXEQv
People are not buying Trump's reassurances on North Korea
US President Donald Trump saying "we will take care of it" has attracted a lot of flak from people on Twitter, who said that Trump's words were only scaring them more.
Nov 29, 11:29 AM (IST)
#NorthKorea has just started a special announcement about its latest missile test, featuring Ri Chun Hee, the newsreader who appears only when there's big news pic.twitter.com/ibTuPujATO
Gold crawls higher but investors largely unmoved by N Korea test
Gold prices edged higher today amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea's latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal.
Gold traded in a narrow range despite a raft of economic news out of the United States, including progress on tax cuts and Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing.
Guam under no immediate threat
In a statement issued today, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defence said that there was no immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas from North Korea.
Nov 29, 11:15 AM (IST)
N Korea rules out diplomacy with US until it can demonstrate its nuclear capabilities
Pyongyang has reiterated that it is not interested in diplomacy with the United States until it has demonstrated its nuclear deterrent capabilities, a North Korean official told CNN today.
The North Korean official told CNN’s Will Ripley that two steps are needed to achieve this goal. The first step is the "testing of a long range ICBM” capable of reaching the USA, the official said. The second step is an above-ground nuclear detonation or a “large scale hydrogen bomb” test. The official stated both steps are necessary for the DPRK to send a clear message to the Trump administration that it possesses an effective nuclear deterrent.
Indonesia condemns North Korea missile test
The government of Indonesia has issued a statement condemning the first long-range missile test by North Korea in two months today — the rocket landed off Japan's coast — arguing the action threatened peace and security in the region.
Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out in a statement that the missile test violated United Nations (UN) resolutions.
Nov 29, 11:02 AM (IST)
Meeting on North Korea crisis to be in Canada after Christmas
A planned meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the North Korean crisis is not scheduled to take place before the Christmas break in late December, a Canadian official said yesterday.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Canada would co-host the meeting with the United States on Canadian soil. At least a dozen foreign ministers will be involved, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation.
Nov 29, 11:01 AM (IST)
North Korea says US is its only nuclear target
Less than a week before North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the continental US, a North Korean official said the country's nuclear program is only targeting the US.
Ri Jong-hyok, the Deputy of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly delivered the comments during the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Turkey, according to Yonhap News.
"It's Korean people's resolute decision that (North Korea) should face off the US only with nuclear (weapons) to achieve the balance of power," Ri reportedly said.
Whatever plan the US has to rein in Kim's nuclear ambitions, it isn't working
Read this opinion piece by Stan Grant of ABC news that talks about how North Korea, from being a weak state, has now reached a position where it can actually threaten world powers. Grant also points out that whatever plan the US has had so far is clearly not working.
Nov 29, 10:50 AM (IST)
Senator Sullivan calls for stricter measures on North Korea
Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee has said, "more sanctions, credible military options and a more robust missile defense system (are) needed to address this very significant threat facing our nation".
Sullivan went on to say that while Alaska is more at risk because of the state's location, it's also at an important strategic location to serve the country.
Nov 29, 10:40 AM (IST)
Hillary says Trump and China should go easier on North Korea
Hillary Clinton pointedly undermined President Donald Trump's approach to North Koreaon Monday during a videoconferenced speech to a conference in Beijing.
During her hour-long appearance, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president blasted both the White House and the Chinese government for their increasingly hard-line plan of attack as Pyongyang tries to complete a long-range nuclear missile.
China, Hong Kong stocks fall after North Korea's ICBM test
China and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday despite gains on Wall Street, with investors’ risk appetite curbed by North Korea’s latest missile test.
Nov 29, 10:29 AM (IST)
North Korea fortifies part of border where defector escaped
North Korea has fortified its border with the South at what appears to be the location where one of its soldiers made a dramatic bid for freedom earlier this month.
A photograph posted on Twitter by the acting US ambassador to South Korea, Marc Knapper, showed a small group of civilian workers, watched by North Korean soldiers, digging a deep trench at the point the defector abandoned his vehicle and ran across the demarcation line separating the two countries on 13 November.
Philippines govt concerned about ballistic missile fired by N Korea
The Philippine government expressed serious concern over the launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea that landed off the waters of Japan.
“We call on Pyongyang to commit to making meaningful progress towards the peaceful resolution of the issues facing the Korean Peninsula,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.
Nov 29, 10:19 AM (IST)
UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting today to discuss North Korea
The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the US mission to the United Nations said.
The United States, Japan and South Korea moved quickly to request the meeting to address Pyongyang's launch of the ICBM which the Japanese defence ministry said probably fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Nov 29, 10:08 AM (IST)
Threat From North Korea No Longer Hypothetical, Arms Experts Warn
Global arms experts say North Korea’s latest test of a ballistic missile was an expected but troubling development that further solidifies Kim Jong Un’s role as a nuclear-backed strongman.
Experts say it’s unlikely the missile would be able to deliver a nuclear bomb that far just yet, as it appeared likely that Tuesday’s launch carried a lighter mock warhead. But many say such a reality is one step closer, and the test advances North Korea’s weapon program despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to quash Kim’s ambitions.
Nov 29, 10:02 AM (IST)
All of North American continent now within range of #NorthKorea ICBMs if 13,000 km estimate based on recent test is accurate. Still unknown if DPRK has a warhead that can survive re-entry.https://t.co/s1vf0K2IHA
North Korean defectors returned home despite father's plea
China has sent back a group of North Korean defectors, including a child, despite a desperate plea by one of their relatives, the BBC reported.
The group of 10 was detained in China in early November after secretly crossing the border. One man already himself in exile, whose wife and four-year-old son were among those held, had said they could be killed if made to return.
Nov 29, 09:57 AM (IST)
North Korea warning: U.S. security abilities are eroding and must be rebuilt
Read this insightful opinion piece by Gabriel Schoenfeld of USA Today on how US is losing its ability to understand the world.
North Korea has claimed successful successful test of the ICBM named 'Hwasong-15', South Korea's Yonhap News Agency has reported.
Pyongyang to make "important announcement"
North Korea is expected to make an "important" announcement after it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier today.
In South Korea, TV channels are expected to relay live video from North Korean state-run television.
Minutes after North Korean launch, South carried out strike exercise
Within minutes of the launch, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff announced Seoul had carried out an exercise involving the launch of a “precision strike” missile, signalling that it was primed to respond immediately to any attack from the North, according to a report by The Guardian.
US Defence Secretary and Pentagon has reacted
“It went higher frankly than any previous shot they’ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically,” US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said.
The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that an ICBM was launched from Sain Ni in North Korea and travelled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. The missile did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said.
North Korea tests suspected ICBM, latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US
North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, officials said, with some scientists cautioning that Washington, DC could now theoretically be within range of Pyongyang’s weapons, reports Reuters. The country fired the missile, its first launch since mid-September, a week after US President Donald Trump put it back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
Japan detects radio signals hinting at fresh missile test preparations
Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.
After firing missiles at a pace of about two or three a month since April, North Korean missile launches paused in September, after Pyongyang fired a rocket that passed over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island.
China Should Send 30,000 Troops Into North Korea
The only way to stand down from a nuclear confrontation is to reassure Kim Jong Un that the United States won't - and can't -...
