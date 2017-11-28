North Korea LIVE: Japan detects radio signals hinting at possible missile test, reports suggest

Whether North Korea will launch a nuclear missile attack on the US mainland is best left to its conscience. A potential offensive against the world's most powerful military, however, raises a question: Can the US protect itself from such an occurrence?
North Korea may announce completion of nuclear programme within a year: South Korea minister
North Korea may announce the completion of its nuclear programme within a year, South Korea's unification minister said on Tuesday, as the isolated country is moving more faster than expected in developing its weapons arsenal, according to Reuters.
"Experts think North Korea will take two to three more years but they are developing their nuclear capabilities faster than expected and we cannot rule out the possibility Pyongyang may declare the completion of their nuclear programme in a year," said Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at a media event in Seoul.
Nov 28, 12:27 PM (IST)
North Korea's missiles have a range of starting from 150 kilometres to upwards of 10,400 kilometres. Its hunger for power is evident and it does have nuclear weapons in its arsenal. But how dangerous is the threat?
North Korea's wounded defector 'nice guy', likes CSI: surgeon
North Korea's latest defector, a young soldier known only by his family name Oh, is a quiet, pleasant man who has nightmares about being returned to the North, his surgeon said on Thursday, Reuters has reported.
"He's a pretty nice guy," said lead surgeon John Cook-Jong Lee, who has been operating and caring for the 24-year-old. Oh has become a focus of worldwide attention after he was badly wounded by fellow North Korean soldiers as he scrambled across the border in the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South on November 13.
Nov 28, 09:31 AM (IST)
Hawaii to resume Cold War-era nuclear siren tests amid North Korea threat
Hawaii this week will resume monthly statewide testing of its Cold War-era nuclear attack warning sirens for the first time in about 30 years, in preparation for a potential missile launch from North Korea, emergency management officials said on Monday, according to Reuters.
Wailing air-raid sirens will be sounded for about 60 seconds from more than 400 locations across the central Pacific islands starting at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, in a test that will be repeated on the first business day of each month thereafter, state officials said.
Nov 28, 09:15 AM (IST)
Japan detects radio signals hinting at fresh missile test preparations
Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.
After firing missiles at a pace of about two or three a month since April, North Korean missile launches paused in September, after Pyongyang fired a rocket that passed over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island.
