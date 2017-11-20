Modi sarkar third most trusted in the world after Switzerland and Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is one of the most trusted governments in the world, according to a report by the OECD.

The Government at a Glance 2017 report suggests that almost three quarters, or 74 percent, Indians claim to have confidence in the Centre. India has been ranked third in the list.



A question of confidence: the countries with the most trusted governments https://t.co/7uxffqvXTE pic.twitter.com/1PA8nJeMo2

— World Economic Forum (@wef) November 19, 2017

With 82 percent of its people showing support towards its government, Switzerland and tops the list. Joko Widodo's government in Indonesia comes second after Switzerland.

The report, which studies people's confidence in their respective Central governments, is based on factors like the economy, political upheaval and headline-grabbing events such as major corruption cases.

European countries such as Luxembourg and Norway have finished fourth and fifth in the list, respectively, with 68 percent and 66 percent people showing confidence in their respective governments.

Australia, which has seen five prime ministerial changes in the last 10 years, has fared poorly with only 42 percent people expressing confidence in the government.

Owing to its economic problems and the government's handling of the situation, Greece has also performed poorly. Only one in 10 Greeks expressed confidence in the government.