App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorldCurrent Affairs
Nov 20, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi sarkar third most trusted in the world after Switzerland and Indonesia

The report studies people's confidence in their respective Central governments and is based on factors such as the economy, political upheaval and headline-grabbing events.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is one of the most trusted governments in the world, according to a report by the OECD.

The Government at a Glance 2017 report suggests that almost three quarters, or 74 percent, Indians claim to have confidence in the Centre. India has been ranked third in the list.

With 82 percent of its people showing support towards its government, Switzerland and tops the list. Joko Widodo's government in Indonesia comes second after Switzerland.

The report, which studies people's confidence in their respective Central governments, is based on factors like the economy, political upheaval and headline-grabbing events such as major corruption cases.

related news

European countries such as Luxembourg and Norway have finished fourth and fifth in the list, respectively, with 68 percent and 66 percent people showing confidence in their respective governments.

Australia, which has seen five prime ministerial changes in the last 10 years, has fared poorly with only 42 percent people expressing confidence in the government.

Owing to its economic problems and the government's handling of the situation, Greece has also performed poorly. Only one in 10 Greeks expressed confidence in the government.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.