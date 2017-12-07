App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorldCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man suspected to be working for Pakistan's ISI arrested

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be working for Pakistani spy agency ISI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be working for Pakistani spy agency ISI.

On getting a secret information, station house officer of Sadar police station, Mukhtar Singh, set up a check-barrier near Purian Khurad village and arrested the accused, Gurmukh Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Inderjit Singh Ghumman, told reporters that the accused had visited Pakistan with a Sikh Jatha - religious group - where he allegedly established links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused has been charged with trying to gather vital information related to the Indian Army and intended to pass them on to the ISI, the police said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.