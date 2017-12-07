Man suspected to be working for Pakistan's ISI arrested

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be working for Pakistani spy agency ISI.

On getting a secret information, station house officer of Sadar police station, Mukhtar Singh, set up a check-barrier near Purian Khurad village and arrested the accused, Gurmukh Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Inderjit Singh Ghumman, told reporters that the accused had visited Pakistan with a Sikh Jatha - religious group - where he allegedly established links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused has been charged with trying to gather vital information related to the Indian Army and intended to pass them on to the ISI, the police said.