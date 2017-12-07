Man suspected to be working for Pakistan's ISI arrested

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be working for Pakistani spy agency ISI.
Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man suspected to be working for Pakistani spy agency ISI.
On getting a secret information, station house officer of Sadar police station, Mukhtar Singh, set up a check-barrier near Purian Khurad village and arrested the accused, Gurmukh Singh.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Inderjit Singh Ghumman, told reporters that the accused had visited Pakistan with a Sikh Jatha - religious group - where he allegedly established links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).