Ivanka Trump: Meet America's First Daughter

Often referred to as the US President Donald Trump's advisor, Ivanka Trump is in India for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 held in Hyderabad. Ivanka will inaugurate the Summit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The summit's theme — Women First, Prosperity for All — falls in line with Ivanka's thoughts. The 36-year-old has been an advocate for women's empowerment and works towards providing a global fund for women who are entrepreneurs.

She has also written books — Trump Card and Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success — where the latter is a self-help book on how women can achieve self-actualization.

Before becoming the 'unpaid' advisor at White House, Ivanka was working as an Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at the Trump Organization. She managed few of the company's high-profile deals, including the USD 200-million conversion of the historic Old Post Office in Washington, DC into a luxury hotel and the USD 250-million renovation of the iconic Doral Golf Resort in Miami.

She is also the co-founder of luxury hotel group, Trump Hotels, along with her brothers, Eric and Donald Junior.

Ivanka, a former model, also has her own fashion and apparel line.

Owing to her achievements, Ivanka was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Her name was also featured on Fortune magazine’s prestigious “40 Under 40” list.

Early life and family

Ivanka was also a judge on the The Celebrity Apprentice and has featured in an episode of Gossip Girls with her husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka has been in limelight way before her father entered politics. At the age of 14, she started her modelling career and went on to model for designers like Versace and Marc Bouwer.

However, she gave up modelling after high school. Ivanka graduated in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2004a and a year later, she joined the family business, where she continued to hold the position of executive vice president until recently.

Ivanka married Jared Kushner in 2009. The couple has three children — Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.