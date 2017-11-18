Iraq forces retake last town in country held by IS: Iraqi army

Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria today in a lightning offensive.Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.