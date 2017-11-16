App
Nov 15, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indians in Zimbabwe safe after unrest: Embassy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian community in Zimbabwe is safe, the Indian mission in Harare said on Wednesday after unrest in the country that triggered speculation of a coup.

Zimbabwe's army took control of the country and said it had President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody. The Army said it was securing government offices and patrolling the capital's streets following the unrest.

The Indian Embassy in Harare in a tweet said, "Situation in Harare is calm. Embassy staff, Indian Community, both PIO (Person of Indian Origin) and expat are safe. No reason for concern and worry."

The beginning of Indian presence in Zimbabwe goes back to about 1890 when Indian plantation workers in apartheid South Africa crossed over to the then Southern Rhodesia.

At present the number of Zimbabweans of Indian origin, who are predominantly from the province of Gujarat, is estimated at about 9,000, the mission said.

The strength of the expatriate Indian community is 500, it said.

