Nov 20, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ex-Zambian leader Edgar Kaunda sent to convince President Robert Mugabe to go: Report

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to step down in a "dignified exit" after the military seized power last week.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to step down in a "dignified exit" after the military seized power last week.

The ruling party removed Mugabe as ZANU-PF president and first secretary on Sunday and lawmakers from the ruling party were due to meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss impeaching the 93-year-old leader.

"Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare," a senior government source told Reuters. Kaunda is also 93 years oldpolit

