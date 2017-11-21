App
Nov 21, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple receives search warrant to access data of Texas church shooter’s iPhone

Texas police has granted a search warrant to Silicon Valley giant Apple Inc. to seek data from Texas church shooters' iPhone, who killed over 27 people in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

According to media reports, the gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, who later killed himself, was found with an iPhone and another LG cell phone.

Apple has been asked to access digital photos, messages, documents and other types of data stored in Kelly's iCloud — Apple’s digital archive that can sync iPhone files — account. Seeking such records would help the authorities investigate the case further.

On November 6, the gunman had opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County in the US state of Texas injuring other 20 people.

Also Read: At least 27 dead in shooting at Texas church

Court records obtained by the San Antonio Express-News show Texas Ranger Kevin Wright obtained search warrants on November 9 for files stored on Kelley’s iPhone.
As per the Apple’s policy regarding iCloud content, user details and information stored in their devices may be provided to any law enforcement agencies only if they obtain search warrants.


Apple has previously been in a conflict with FBI to protect the privacy of customers. In the 2015 San Bernardino, California, mass shooting case, the FBI had challenged Apple in a court over access to an iPhone owned by one of the attackers. The legal issues in the case were never settled because the FBI found third-party software that allowed it to crack the device.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on law enforcement matters.

