Apple receives search warrant to access data of Texas church shooter’s iPhone

Texas police has granted a search warrant to Silicon Valley giant Apple to seek data from Texas church shooters' iPhone, who killed over 27 people in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County.

According to media reports, the gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, who later killed himself, was found with an iPhone and another LG cell phone.

Apple has been asked to access digital photos, messages, documents and other types of data stored in Kelly's iCloud — Apple’s digital archive that can sync iPhone files — account. Seeking such records would help the authorities investigate the case further.

On November 6, the gunman had opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County in the US state of Texas injuring other 20 people.

Also Read: At least 27 dead in shooting at Texas church

As per the Apple’s policy regarding iCloud content , user details and information stored in their devices may be provided to any law enforcement agencies only if they obtain search warrants.

Apple has previously been in a conflict with FBI to protect the privacy of customers. In the 2015 San Bernardino, California, mass shooting case, the FBI had challenged Apple in a court over access to an iPhone owned by one of the attackers. The legal issues in the case were never settled because the FBI found third-party software that allowed it to crack the device.

Court records obtained by the San Antonio Express-News show Texas Ranger Kevin Wright obtained search warrants on November 9 for files stored on Kelley’s iPhone.An Apple spokesman declined to comment on law enforcement matters.