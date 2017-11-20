App
Current Affairs
Nov 20, 2017 07:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Angela Merkel gets strong backing from her party after talks fail

German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the strong backing of the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) during a telephone conference on Monday after coalition talks to form a new government failed late on Sunday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Armin Laschet, deputy chairman of the CDU and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists that leading members of Merkel's party had expressed their strong support for their leader despite the talks failing.

