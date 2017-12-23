Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan mistakes Sasikala with Jayalalitha in tweet

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan erroneously referred to the jailed politician Sasikala as dead in a tweet. The former cricketer also used fake pictures of 'gold reserves' allegedly owned by Sasikala.

Khan said in a tweet, “Sasikala, a famous South Indian actress turned politician in India’s Tamil Nadu died recently and below her house were discovered gold reserves, jewels and illegal stash of money!”

“A message to all corrupt leaders: The hoarded billions stolen from our impoverished masses will be left behind,” he urged.

The reverse swing king got just one out of three facts right. Indeed, the Income Tax sleuths detected undisclosed income of over Rs 1,430 crore in a series of raids conducted on Sasikala’s properties. But, the dead politician he refers to is Sasikala’s friend and legendary leader Jayalalitha.

Moreover, the pictures he attached with the tweet are apparently of gold reserves maintained by the Bank of England and appear on top when searched for ‘gold reserves’ on Google Images.



Imran Khan has since deleted his tweet but a screengrab was posted by many users on the micro-blogging site.

Several fellow Twitter users came to correct him too:



