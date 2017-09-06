App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 06, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cricketer Imran Tahir seeking Pakistani visa 'expelled from Pakistan consulate'

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s interior minister replied to Tahir assuring swift action

Cricketer Imran Tahir seeking Pakistani visa 'expelled from Pakistan consulate'

Moneycontrol News

South African cricketer Imran Tahir said that he was ‘humiliated and expelled’ by the Pakistani High Commission. The Pakistani origin cricketer claimed that he had faced the experience at the Pakistan consulate's office in Birmingham.

The South African spinner who is all set to participate in the Pakistan tour as part of the World XI narrated his experience on his Twitter account. “Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan”, the tweet said.

 

According to the attachment in the post, Tahir visited the consulate in Birmingham to secure visas for himself and family.  “after going through the painful trauma of waiting for long 5 hours I was expelled by the staff explaining that the office hours are over and they are closing the Consulate,” Tahir said.

The problem was solved only after High Commissioner Ibn-e-Abbas intervened, said Tahir. “It's an irony that being Pakistani origin South African Cricketer and intended to play in World XI was treated so miserably. Hats off to High Commissioner Ibn e Abbas who rescued me,"

Twitter users soon started responding to Tahir’s tweet. Many criticised the consulate for the behavior alleging mismanagement and nepotism. Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s interior minister replied to Tahir assuring swift action. “Imran sorry to read your post. We will have this investigated and action will be taken against those responsible.”

 

Pakistan is about to host the World XI which will play three T20 matches against Pakistan at Lahore this month. The tour will be the first major tournament to be held in the volatile country after a long gap.

tags #trends #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.