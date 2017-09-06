Cricketer Imran Tahir seeking Pakistani visa 'expelled from Pakistan consulate'

Moneycontrol News

South African cricketer Imran Tahir said that he was ‘humiliated and expelled’ by the Pakistani High Commission. The Pakistani origin cricketer claimed that he had faced the experience at the Pakistan consulate's office in Birmingham.

The South African spinner who is all set to participate in the Pakistan tour as part of the World XI narrated his experience on his Twitter account. “Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for WorldXI in Pakistan”, the tweet said.



According to the attachment in the post, Tahir visited the consulate in Birmingham to secure visas for himself and family. “after going through the painful trauma of waiting for long 5 hours I was expelled by the staff explaining that the office hours are over and they are closing the Consulate,” Tahir said.

The problem was solved only after High Commissioner Ibn-e-Abbas intervened, said Tahir. “It's an irony that being Pakistani origin South African Cricketer and intended to play in World XI was treated so miserably. Hats off to High Commissioner Ibn e Abbas who rescued me,"

Twitter users soon started responding to Tahir’s tweet. Many criticised the consulate for the behavior alleging mismanagement and nepotism. Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s interior minister replied to Tahir assuring swift action. “Imran sorry to read your post. We will have this investigated and action will be taken against those responsible.”



Pakistan is about to host the World XI which will play three T20 matches against Pakistan at Lahore this month. The tour will be the first major tournament to be held in the volatile country after a long gap.