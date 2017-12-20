App
Dec 20, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Costly game! Son accidentally spends mother's entire salary while playing FIFA

It was only when the mother went to withdraw her salary from the bank that she realized that not only her salary but also the bonus had disappeared

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Playing video games on your PlayStation may actually cost much more than your quality time. A mother in Ireland learned this lesson the hard way after her entire monthly salary was unknowingly spent by her son while playing the popular video game FIFA.

According to a report on The Irish Mirror, the incident occurred after the woman who hails from Cork bought a FIFA 18 game for her 14-year-old son using her debit card. However, unknown to either the mother or the son, the device had in-game purchase options, meaning that whenever the boy purchased points within the game, the debit card using which the device was bought automatically got debited.

It was only when the mother went to withdraw her salary from the bank that she realised that not only her salary but also the bonus had disappeared. The woman who wanted to remain anonymous said that her family is distraught due to the incident and her son has not left his room for days.

“I get paid monthly so my pay cheque went in last Friday for four weeks’ wages and they took the whole month’s pay out of the card…He (son) just didn’t understand but every ten points was costing him more money. I think you need the points to move players but I am not aware of how it works,” she reportedly told a local radio station while adding that the company did not tell the customers about the existence of an in-game cost element that can be activated without clicking anything or directly using the card.

While a comment from Sony - the maker of PlayStation or  EA Sports - the publisher and developer of FIFA 18 is yet to be received, the woman stated that the PlayStation officials have informed her that the cash cannot be returned.

