Congress moves no-trust motion against BJP govt in Chhattisgarh

The Congress moved a no- confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly against the BJP government in the state.

The main opposition party moved the motion, on the second day of the winter session, expressing no confidence in the four-year-old Raman Singh government.

Assembly Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal, after reading out the motion notice moved by the Congress, fixed December 22 for a discussion on it.

The saffron party is ruling the state since the last 14 years.

Recently, the BJP government completed the fourth year of its third consecutive term in office in the state, where assembly polls are due by 2018-end.