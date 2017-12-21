App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 21, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress moves no-trust motion against BJP govt in Chhattisgarh

The main opposition party moved the motion, on the second day of the winter session, expressing no confidence in the four-year-old Raman Singh government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress moved a no- confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly against the BJP government in the state.

The main opposition party moved the motion, on the second day of the winter session, expressing no confidence in the four-year-old Raman Singh government.

Assembly Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal, after reading out the motion notice moved by the Congress, fixed December 22 for a discussion on it.

The saffron party is ruling the state since the last 14 years.

Recently, the BJP government completed the fourth year of its third consecutive term in office in the state, where assembly polls are due by 2018-end.

tags #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.