App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 23, 2017 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Confirmed fatalities' at Manchester Arena blast in UK: Police

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena last night. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

'Confirmed fatalities' at Manchester Arena blast in UK: Police

Several people have been killed and many injured in an explosion at a pop concert in Manchester city in the UK, police said.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena last night. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene," it said.

Further details of the incident are unclear but eyewitness reported hearing a loud "bang" from inside the venue, which was playing host to a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. Video footage from the scene showed bloodied victims being helped by emergency services.

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us," an eyewitness said.

"Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped," said another eyewitness.

The UK's Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, were blocked.

tags #Manchester City #UK #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.