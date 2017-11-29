Google AI can now send real-time alerts if someone peeps into your smartphone screen

Moneycontrol News

Google's new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based eye detection feature can reportedly send real-time alerts to users when somebody tries to sneak a peek at their smartphone screen.

A Quartz report stated Google researchers Hee Jung Ryu and Florian Schroff will present an electronic screen protector at the Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS) conference in California from December 4-9.

The front-facing camera and eye-detecting artificial intelligence are used to detect whether more than one person is looking at the screen. The new feature, which is still being worked on, was demonstrated in a YouTube video posted by Ryu in September.

Google has been exploring this technology for quite some time and it's not the first foray into gaze detection. The company holds a 2003 patent for tracking a computer mouse pointer with a person’s vision, as well as Pay-Per-Gaze ad tracking.

As per the report, the AI software works with different lighting conditions and poses, and recognizes a person’s gaze in 2 milliseconds and an average of 115 milliseconds per frame for face detection.

The concept of detecting over-the-shoulder snooping is not new as HP had introduced laptops with "Sure View" technology a year ago to prevent visual hacking by covering the screen unless viewed face-on, making it difficult for others to view information on the screen.

The researchers claim that the technology could be turned on while reading sensitive information or watching a video in a public place considering the privacy implications.