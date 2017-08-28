App
Aug 27, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

ComMin officials to brainstorm on WTO issues next week

Matters pertaining to the upcoming WTO conference in Argentina, fisheries subsidies and a solution for public stock-holding for food security purposes will be disscussed.

Senior officials of the commerce ministry will brainstorm on several key issues related to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) here next week.

Officials posted at Geneva, including India's Permanent Representative to the WTO, J S Deepak, will participate in the deliberations, an official said.

The issues that may come up for discussions include matters pertaining to the forthcoming ministerial conference of WTO in Argentina in December, fisheries subsidies and finding a permanent solution on public stock-holding for food security purposes.

The ministerial conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The food security issue concerns several developing nations which provide subsidised foodgrain to their poor.

The deliberations assume significance as key WTO members, including India, will meet in Morocco to deliberate upon the agenda which will be formally discussed at Argentina.

India is pitching to fulfil the pending agenda which includes finding a permanent solution to the issue of food stockpiling.

The country also wants WTO members to deliberate upon a proposal submitted by India in trade facilitation in services.

On the other hand, developed countries, including the US, are pushing for inclusion of certain new issues like investment facilitation and e-commerce in the World Trade Organisation agen

