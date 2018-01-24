Coca-Cola Company to work with Maharashtra govt on food processing: Chief Minister

The Coca-Cola Company has agreed to work closely with the Maharashtra government on food processing, recycling of plastic, and waste management after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met president and CEO James Quincey in Davos.

Fadnavis met Quincey at Magnetic Maharashtra Pavilion in Davos which is hosting the World Economic Forum summit.

"Coca-Cola agreed to work closely with GoM on food processing, recycling of plastic and waste management," the chief minister tweeted.

Fadnavis also attended the KPMG Breakfast Meeting this morning.

"Discussions were held on job creation in the new economy, automation and re-skilling and also on the roadmap for the trillion dollar economy," the CM tweeted.