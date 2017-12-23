App
Dec 21, 2017 06:29 PM IST

Chinese man living in an airport for over 9 years after fight with his wife

He has all the life’s bare necessities at his perusal—blankets, food bowls, herbs and spices, an electric cooker which he had brought from home

Moneycontrol News

A Chinese man has been living in the premises of Beijing International Airport for nearly 10 years. Reason: His wife did not allow him to drink at home.

Wei Jianguo, 53, started living on the airport after a series of quarrel with his wife over drinking. He would usually lose control and abuse. He left his home in 2008 and since then has spent every day and night at the different terminals of the second busiest airport in the world.

He has all the life’s bare necessities at his perusal—blankets, food bowls, herbs and spices, shoes, an electric cooker which he had brought from home among other things.

Jianguo is jobless and receives around CNY 1,000 as government subsidy every month. He uses the money to buy his food needs. He only leaves the airport when he has to go shopping. Several attempts by the authorities to evict him from the airport has been unsuccessful, according to Pear Video.

Jianguo has developed a habit of living at the airport and despite that he can move out or go back home, he refuses to. He says that the airport is warm and cosy and he can drink and eat at his will here. Jianguo prepares his meals around his sleeping area. Trolleys at the airport have become his storage for his possessions.

However, he is not the first person in the world to make the airport his home. The most famous airport-dweller was Iranian Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived in the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. Terminal 1 of the airport was his home from 1988 to 2006, before he got hospitalised.

He was immortalised in the movie ‘The Terminal’ where Tom Hanks played his character.

Nasseri was an Iranian refugee who was denied entry in the UK and deported to his last port of departure. The French authorities also refused him entry into the country forcing him to make the airport his home.

