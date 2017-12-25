App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 25, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese firm ZhenHua Oil to develop oil field near Iraqi capital Baghdad

Under the deal, the Chinese firm is to build housing for the workers, a nursery school and a clinic

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Chinese state-run company, ZhenHua Oil, is to develop an oil field near Baghdad under an accord with Iraq, the oil ministry said today.

A ministry spokesman told AFP the target was to produce 40,000 barrels per day from the southern sector of the East Baghdad field within five years of implementation of the accord between ZhenHua and Iraq's Midland Oil Company.

The output will be used for the capital's Dora refinery and nearby electricity plants.

Under the deal, the Chinese firm is to build housing for the workers, a nursery school and a clinic. Iraqis will initially account for 50 percent of the workforce, a figure which is to rise to 80 percent.

tags #China #Iraq #world

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.