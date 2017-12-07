Chinese daily from province that borders North Korea publishes advice on surviving nuclear attack

India and Pakistan are clear examples of nuclear deterrence in practice. Israel, for instance, follows the policy of ‘nuclear ambiguity’ where it is believed that it possesses nuclear weapons but it hasn’t officially admitted to having them. In either case, the motto is to avoid war/destruction and ensure safety through a threat. Kim Jong-un is doing the same. There could be other reasons why he won’t give up the nukes but as a declared nuclear state, North Korea is perhaps more insulated from attack; more to the point, Kim himself certainly is. (Source: Why Kim Won't Give Up His Nukes)

A popular Chinese state-run newspaper, Jilin Daily, in China’s Jilin province that shares border with North Korea has published a report that informs people on how to protect themselves from a nuclear attack. The article in Jilin Daily comes at a time when fears of a nuclear showdown in the Korean peninsula are rising.

Chinese state mouthpiece Global Times on Wednesday reported about the Jilin Daily piece that detailed various aspects of a nuclear attack. It dealt with varying subjects including nuclear weapons, protective measures, and the difference between an air raid during wartime and normal disasters.

While the Air Defense Office in the province claimed that the article was written simply as part of the national defence education, and no country was mentioned in the report, the high priority given in the article about how to deal with nuclear attacks has raised doubts whether it has to do more with the current crisis across the border.

The article, which covers the entire page and also consists of pictures, deals thoroughly about the topic. From information about nuclear weapons and their classifications and characteristics, it gives details about nuclear explosions, types of damages they cause and steps to protect oneself from them.

The article explained how people both indoor and outdoor should take quick action once they see the flash of an explosion, shockwaves, and optical radiation. It also had tips on how to reduce radioactive contamination by taking steps such as cleaning clothes and shoes and taking a shower to clean the mouth and nose.

The tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, that have led to both sides trading threats against each other, reached an all-time high after North Korea successfully tested its Hwasong-15 missile last week.

In response, the US added another B-1B bomber to the joint US-South Korean military exercise called "Vigilant Ace".

Pyongyang had reacted to this by stating that military drills and threats have made the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula "an established fact", giving indication that the war will commence in just a matter of time.