App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 05, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xi Jinping says global economy improving, urges resistance to protectionism

Addressing the "Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries", Xi appeared to rebuke the United States's recent resistance to international agreements - including the Paris climate accord.

China's Xi Jinping says global economy improving, urges resistance to protectionism

Chinese President Xi Jinping told an international summit on Tuesday that although the global economy had improved, risk factors had also increased.

Addressing the "Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries", Xi appeared to rebuke the United States's recent resistance to international agreements - including the Paris climate accord.

He said emerging and developing markets had been the primary engine of global growth and that such countries needed to work closely to build an open world economy.

The leaders of BRICS states and other developing countries are meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

"Recently, the world economy has taken a turn for the better. International trade and investment has picked up," Xi said. "At the same time, we must take note that risk and uncertainty in the world economy are also increasing."

China used the meeting of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and other developing economies to stress the need to promote trade liberalisation and an open world economy.

The summit has also given China, the host, its latest chance to position itself as a bulwark of globalisation in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

"Multilateral trade negotiations make progress only with great difficulty and the implementation of the Paris Agreement has met with resistance," Xi said.

"Some countries have become more inward-looking, and their desire to participate in global development cooperation has decreased."

President Trump has called for improved terms for the United States in ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations under threat of leaving the pact, and has said he will withdraw his country from the Paris climate accord.

Xi said on Tuesday that China will contribute $500 million for a South-South cooperation assistance fund to help other developing countries deal with famine, refugees, climate change and public health challenges.

The BRICS leaders are joined by observer nations Thailand, Mexico, Egypt, Guinea and Tajikistan, and officials will discuss a "BRICS Plus" plan to possibly expand the bloc to new members.

Xi said developed nations needed to provide more assistance to developing countries, while the BRICS nations and their developing country partners should oppose protectionism.

tags #Brics #China #global economy #World News #Xi Jinping

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.