App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 15, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's WeChat plans to resurrect tipping button after agreement with Apple

Tencent Holdings' WeChat has reached an understanding with Apple regarding this "feature with Chinese characteristics", Allen Zhang, the creator and president of WeChat, said at the annual WeChat developers conference in Guangzhou on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's largest social media platform WeChat plans to resurrect its "tipping" feature used to send cash to content creators, after removing it from Apple Inc's iOS devices last year over an app-store rules dispute with the U.S. firm.

Tencent Holdings' WeChat has reached an understanding with Apple regarding this "feature with Chinese characteristics", Allen Zhang, the creator and president of WeChat, said at the annual WeChat developers conference in Guangzhou on Monday.

The new tipping button would be tweaked so that payments go to individual authors, instead of the WeChat public account holders, Zhang added, without giving any further details on when exactly the feature would be reintroduced on iOS.

Apple did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. In September, the U.S. firm had modified its app store rule to exempt personal cash gifts from being counted as in-app purchases, of which Apple takes a 30 percent cut.

related news

WeChat, with nearly 1 billion users, is the most popular app in China that integrates messaging, payment, gaming, content publishing, as well as "mini programmes" that look and operate much like apps on iOS and Google's Android operating systems - but are far less data-intensive.

The launch of "mini-programmes" last January was seen by many as a threat to Apple's and Google's duopoly over the app-store ecosystem, but Tencent has repeatedly said it was not seeking to compete against Apple or to kill apps.

There are now some 580,000 mini-programmes on WeChat with 170 million daily active users, Gerald Hu, a WeChat manager told the conference. More than 1 million developers and 2,300 third-party platforms are currently working on WeChat mini-programmes.

According to Zhang, the current adoption of mini-programmes is fully in line with expectations. "We have plenty of patience for mini-programmes," Zhang said.

On Monday, WeChat also announced a partnership with French video game developer Ubisoft , whose mobile game publisher Ketchapp will start launching WeChat-based games.

WeChat-based games have already accumulated 310 million users.

tags #Apple #iOS #WeChat #World News

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.