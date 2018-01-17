China's state-run daily launches stinging criticism of the Indian Army

Indian army must tone down its hawkish rhetoric, warned Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times. The threat comes days after army chief General Bipin Rawat had stated the need for the army to shift its focus to the Chinese border.

The story that was published recently follows the news that came weeks back about an incursion attempt by China in the name of road construction. While the Indian Army action which was followed by the withdrawal from Chinese side was never really acknowledged by the Chinese media, the article indirectly mentioned about the development by stating that India is showing a keen interest in blocking China's infrastructure construction in the border area.

It also added that since last year’s Doklam standoff, the Indian army has become more active across the India-China border and is planning to improve its infrastructure in the area.

As per the report, these actions by the Indian army are being supported and encouraged by the media in the country and are giving a wrong image of China to Indian citizens.

‘The Indian media has been magnifying everything obtained from the military, applauding hawkish army remarks and fabricating scenes of China infringing upon and provoking India… Coordinated interactions between the Indian army and media have fed many Indians' negative impressions of China.’

However, what is surprising about the article is the fact that while it has been critical of both Indian Army and the media, it also tries not to be critical of the government authorities. As per the report, the alleged actions by the media and the army are against the efforts made by leaders from both countries who have agreed that ‘the two countries will properly manage their disputes and put bilateral ties back on the track of healthy and stable development.’

The article further claims that the action by the army is nothing but an attempt to beef up its budget and get a bigger say in the foreign policy of New Delhi.

The article suggests Chinese authorities to take a much more careful approach while dealing with India, stating that the country, even while improving its relationship with countries in South East Asia should also ensure that it addresses the anxieties of the country.

The article, however, concludes with a warning, that India should cherish the amicable policy adopted towards it by China and that it will face harsh punishment from the Chinese army if it continues with provocations.

The article indicates China is perturbed with the recent proactive policy adopted by the Indian army on the border amidst fear in Beijing that New Delhi is shifting more closer to the US.