May 25, 2017 10:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Lenovo Q4 profit falls 41%, beats estimates

Profit for the three months through March was $107 million. That beat the $93.8 million average of 11 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

China's Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer maker, on Thursday posted a 41 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit at a time of sluggish PC demand.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $9.58 billion, against an estimate of $9.6 billion.

For the full year ended March, Lenovo posted a profit of $535 million, reversing a loss of $128 million a year prior. The result compared with the $569 million average of 24 estimates.

Annual revenue fell 4 pct to $43 billion, in line with estimates.

tags #China #International Results #Lenovo Group #Q4

