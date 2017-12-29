China's Huawei says expects 2017 revenue up 15% to $92 billion

China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects 2017 revenue to rise 15 percent to 600 billion yuan ($92.08 billion), its rotating chief executive, Ken Hu, said in a New Year's message to staff posted on its official WeChat account on Friday.

That would make it the slowest revenue growth in four years for Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Hu also said Huawei's smartphone shipments in 2017 totalled 153 million units and its global market share surpassed 10 percent.