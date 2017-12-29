China's Huawei says expects 2017 revenue up 15% to $92 billion

That would make it the slowest revenue growth in four years for Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expects 2017 revenue to rise 15 percent to 600 billion yuan ($92.08 billion), its rotating chief executive, Ken Hu, said in a New Year's message to staff posted on its official WeChat account on Friday.
That would make it the slowest revenue growth in four years for Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.Hu also said Huawei's smartphone shipments in 2017 totalled 153 million units and its global market share surpassed 10 percent.