App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 19, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Didi, rival to Uber, looks to break into Taiwan market

Didi Chuxing in a statement said it has authorized franchisee operator LEDI Technology Co to conduct market research and explore community partnerships in Taiwan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Didi Chuxing on Tuesday said it was looking to bring its ride-hailing service to Taiwan via a local franchise partner, potentially marking its first expansion across waters as it looks to take on U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Didi Chuxing in a statement said it has authorized franchisee operator LEDI Technology Co to conduct market research and explore community partnerships in Taiwan.

"Together we hope to bring convenient, efficient and affordable ride services to the local community and create more income opportunities. There is no definitive timeline at this moment," Didi said.

Didi's investors include Apple Inc, SoftBank Group Corp and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. It was valued at over $50 billion earlier this year, making it the second most-valuable venture-backed private firm behind Uber.

Taiwan would be Didi's first destination outside the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. However it has invested in Uber rivals globally, including U.S.-based Lyft, Brazil's 99, India's Ola, Singapore's Grab, Estonia's Taxify and the Middle East's Careem.

Reuters earlier this month reported that Didi planned to expand into Mexico next year..

Legal scrutiny and local opposition from drivers have given ride-hailing firms a bumpy ride in markets across Asia. Uber in February halted operations in Taiwan after high fines imposed by the government, before announcing a resumption in April.

tags #Didi Chuxing #Taiwan #Uber #World News

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.