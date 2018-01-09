App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 09, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Didi Chuxing to launch bike-sharing platform and brand

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, said in a press release that it had also reached a cooperation agreement with Chinese bike-sharing firm Bluegogo, which will be hosted on the platform.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese ride-hailing application Didi Chuxing plans to launch a bike-sharing platform within its app that will host partner firms such as Ofo as well as its own bike-sharing brand, the company said on Tuesday.

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, said in a press release that it had also reached a cooperation agreement with Chinese bike-sharing firm Bluegogo, which will be hosted on the platform.

The company will also introduce deposit-free arrangements, it added.

China has been caught up in a bike-sharing craze over the past year but the business has started to show signs of strains with a number of companies folding.

The two markets leaders, Ofo and Mobike, have raised billions of dollars from tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd, while Didi has also invested in Ofo.

Some bicycle companies have also announced plans to enter the Chinese ride-hailing sector. On Sunday, FAW Car Co Ltd said it would take a 10 percent stake in Mobike's recently launched car-sharing unit.

tags #China #Didi Chuxing #World News

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.