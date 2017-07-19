China's deadliest drone to give its US counterpart a stiff competition

Moneycontrol News

Keeping up with the competition in the defence industry China has started producing its deadliest drone ever, the CH-5, which gives a stiff competition to its US-made counterpart General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper.

Part of the Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s series of unmanned vehicles termed Caihong (Rainbow) also known as Clever Hawk the CH-5 as per reports by the Newsweek is capable for both combat and reconnaissance missions. Further, it is capable of staying in the air continuously for 60 to 120 hours.

The company website says that the drone has a cruise speed of 150 km/h and a payload capacity of 30 kg. Reports by the Newsweek state that it has a range close to 10000 km and can reportedly carry 16 air-to-surface missiles.

Besides its specifications, what grabs the attention more is its ridiculously low price when compared to the US-made General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper. According to an expert who spoke to the South China Morning Post, the Chinese drone may come at half the price of its US rival which is priced around USD 17 million.

Though it is more cost-effective questions regarding the effectiveness of the CH-5 drone due to its altitude limitations have been raised. The CH-5 can climb only up to 29500 feet which make it vulnerable to anti-aircraft fire. The US Reaper, on the other hand, can fly at a height of over 49000 feet.