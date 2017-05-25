May 25, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters
China will continue to relax foreign investment rules for auto industry
The government is preparing to further open up the new energy vehicle battery market to foreign investment, Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen told a regular briefing in Beijing.
China will continue to relax foreign investment rules for the country's auto sector and other high end manufacturing, lifting restrictions in an orderly fashion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.The government is preparing to further open up the new energy vehicle battery market to foreign investment, Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen told a regular briefing in Beijing.