Apr 28, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI
China: Use of force in N Korea would lead to bigger disasters
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at the United Nations today against military action to respond to the threat from North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes."The use of force does not solve differences and will only lead to bigger disasters," Wang told the Security Council.