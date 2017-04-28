App
Stocks
Apr 28, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

China: Use of force in N Korea would lead to bigger disasters

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at the United Nations today against military action to respond to the threat from North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes.

China: Use of force in N Korea would lead to bigger disasters

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at the United Nations today against military action to respond to the threat from North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes.

"The use of force does not solve differences and will only lead to bigger disasters," Wang told the Security Council.

