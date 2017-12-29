China to make WeChat profiles official identification for government services

WeChat, the wildly popular social media network in China, is set to become an official electronic personal identification system in the country. A WeChat ID pilot program has been launched in Guangzhou’s Nansha District from Monday.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported (via TechNode) that authorities of the Guangzhou province have said the citizens will soon be able to identify themselves through the country’s most widespread app.

The people living in the province will be able to leave their government identity card at home and instead use their WeChat profile for online and offline government services, hotel registration, delivery services, ticketing and other scenarios that require real name authentication.

After a trial in the southern province, the scheme will be rolled-out throughout the country from January next year.

The project is supported by the ministry of public security’s research institute and other government bodies in collaboration with Tencent, the owner company of WeChat or ‘Weixin’ as it is known in China.

There will be two versions of the WeChat ID cards. The first, lightweight version will be for the scenario when a citizen just needs to prove that they are who say they are. For this users can search WeChat mini-apps for the “Network certificate” app and scan their faces to receive their ID card.

For the second type of ID card, which is slightly advanced and is meant for cases when stricter authentication is required such as business registration or land buying.

For this, a person needs to log into a secured terminal through the Weijing Authentication app. The app which has been developed by the Guangzhou’s Nansha District police will verify the user’s information and verify the authenticity of the ID cards by matching the details with the server.