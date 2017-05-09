China to extend anti-dumping duties on imported rubber

China today decided to extend its anti-dumping duties on chloroprene rubber imported from Japan, the US and the EU for another five years, alleging that the products were being dumped into the Chinese market at lower prices.

The latest decision followed a review launched a year ago that found the domestic industry could be harmed if anti- dumping duties were discontinued.

The anti-dumping duties were extended for another five years in 2011.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has further extended anti-dumping duties from tomorrow on chloroprene rubber imported from these countries on the grounds that the products were being dumped on the Chinese market at lower-than-market prices, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The MOC said anti-dumping duty rates for Japanese imports range from 10.2 per cent to 43.9 per cent, while those for US producers are 151 per cent and European companies are subject to rates ranging from 11 to 151 per cent.

Chloroprene rubber, commonly known as Neoprene, is mostly used to manufacture electrical cables and waterproof products.