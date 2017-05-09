App
May 09, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

China tests new guided missile in Bohai Sea

China today said it has tested a new guided missile in the Bohai Sea near the Korean peninsula to raise the operational capability of its armed forces and "effectively respond to threats" to national security.

In a brief statement, the Chinese defence ministry did not specify when the missile was tested.

The tests of new missiles and weapons were carried out by the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force in recent days and were designed to "raise operational capability" of the armed forces to "effectively respond to threats" to national security, the statement said.

tags #China #World News

