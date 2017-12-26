App
Dec 26, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

China successfully launches remote sensing satellites

PTI @moneycontrolcom
China today successfully launched remote sensing satellites to conduct electromagnetic environmental probes.

It was the 260th mission of the Long March rocket family, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellites were launched on a Long March-2C carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite launch center in the southwest Sichuan province, it said.

They have entered its preset orbit and the launch was proclaimed a success, the report said, without disclosing the number of satellites launched.

As the third batch of the Yaogan-30 project, the satellites will conduct electromagnetic environmental probes and other experiments, it added.

Remote sensing generally refers to the use of sensor technologies to detect objects. The remote sensing satellites collect data by detecting the energy reflected from the Earth.

