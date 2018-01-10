China says will not attend Vancouver meeting on North Korea

Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the meeting would not help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula because not all of the main parties would be there.
China will not attend an international meeting of foreign ministers in Canada to discuss North Korea, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the meeting would not help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula because not all of the main parties would be there.
Canada and the United States are co-hosting the meeting in Vancouver on Jan. 16 to demonstrate international solidarity against North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.