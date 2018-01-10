App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 10, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says will not attend Vancouver meeting on North Korea

Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the meeting would not help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula because not all of the main parties would be there.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

China will not attend an international meeting of foreign ministers in Canada to discuss North Korea, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the meeting would not help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula because not all of the main parties would be there.

Canada and the United States are co-hosting the meeting in Vancouver on Jan. 16 to demonstrate international solidarity against North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Representatives of the countries that sent troops or other military support to the U.N.-backed effort to repel North Korean forces after the 1950 invasion of South Korea will attend.

