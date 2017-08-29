China says North Korea situation at 'tipping point', insists to resolve the crisis through talks

Moneycontrol News

Responding to the North Korean launch of the missile which flew over Japan, China has said that the situation in the Korean peninsula has reached a “tipping point” and it was fast becoming a crisis.

According to a report by The Telegraph, China partly blamed the United States and South Korea for the crisis in the peninsula, reiterating the long-term stance of the Chinese government.

Earlier in the day, Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan which travelled around 2,700 kilometres (1,700 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 550 kilometres and crashed into the Pacific Ocean, 1,180km off the Japanese coast, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying remarked that amid the crisis, “there is an opportunity to reopen peace talks.”

"We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realise peace and stability on the peninsula," Hua added in a regular briefing in Beijing.

She also pointed out that “pressure and sanctions cannot fundamentally solve the issue" and insisted to resume the peace talks. Repeating the government’s stance towards the US-South Korea military exercise near the Korean peninsula, she said North Korea should halt tests in exchange for a suspension in the military drills in the region as per The Telegraph report.

Since Kim Jong-un took over in 2011, the North Korean regime has conducted 87 missile tests.

In July, the Kim regime tested Hwasong-14, an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking parts of mainland US. In less than six years as the leader, Kim Jong-un has conducted nearly three times the number of tests conducted by the previous two leaders put together.