Jun 14, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters
China says nearly 6 million new urban jobs created in Jan-May, jobless rate stable
Job creation remained solid in China over the first five months of the year, with 5.99 million new urban jobs, a spokeswoman for the nation's statistics bureau said Wednesday China's survey-based jobless rate both nationwide and in 31 major cities remained below 5 percent in May, National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua said Wednesday.
