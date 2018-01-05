China says it welcomes efforts to improve ties on Korean peninsula

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PTI)

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it welcomes and supports concrete efforts to improve ties on the Korean peninsula, after North and South Korea agreed to hold official talks next week for the first time in more than two years.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing the talks would be conducive to improving the situation on the peninsula.