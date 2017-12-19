App
Dec 18, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China raises 14-day reverse repo rate by 5 bps to 2.65%: Statement

In a statement published on the central bank's website, it said it raised the 14-day rate to 2.65 percent from 2.60 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The 'Great Firewall of China' is considered to be the most robust internet firewall mechanism in the world. China's objective is to limit people's access to foreign information sources, reduce effectiveness of foreign internet products and maintain "Internet sovereignty". The Chinese government not only block websites, but also monitors internet access by individuals. Chinese internet companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are believed to have immensely benefitted by ban on foreign rivals.

China's central bank raised interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 14-day tenor on Monday, following upward adjustments on other tenors last week.

In a statement published on the central bank's website, it said it raised the 14-day rate to 2.65 percent from 2.60 percent.

The People's Bank of China injected 300 billion yuan ($45.37 billion) into money markets on Monday through 7-day, 14-day and 28-day reverse repos on Monday.

The PBOC nudged money market interest rates upward last Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the U.S. benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth.

