China raises 14-day reverse repo rate by 5 bps to 2.65%: Statement

In a statement published on the central bank's website, it said it raised the 14-day rate to 2.65 percent from 2.60 percent.
China's central bank raised interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 14-day tenor on Monday, following upward adjustments on other tenors last week.
The People's Bank of China injected 300 billion yuan ($45.37 billion) into money markets on Monday through 7-day, 14-day and 28-day reverse repos on Monday.