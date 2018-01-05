China-made globes sold in Canada shows Jammu and Kashmir separate from India

The appearance of China-made globes that show Jammu and Kashmir not a part of India has alarmed the Indian diaspora in Canada. Complaints have emerged thrice since last month that such maps are being sold as part of an act of aggression.

The most recent instance came to notice after an NRI named Sandeep Deswal discovered that the globe he purchased from a mall in Malton, Toronto on New Year's Eve for his daughter showed the state of Jammu and Kashmir separate from India.

Pictures accessed by Moneycontrol provided by Sandeep Deswal show a globe without Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India.

According to Hindustan Times report, earlier, Sadhna Joshi, a professor at the University of Toronto too encountered a similar problem when she discovered that the globe she purchased from a Homesense outlet marked Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory separate from India.

Another retailer Costco too was found to be selling a Made in China globe, that omitted Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh from the map of India.

The issue has raised widespread alarm among Indian diaspora following which an Indian organisation,i.e. National Alliance of Indo-Canadians (NAIC), has started to lead a campaign to ensure the withdrawal of the faulty globes.

Azad Kaushik, President of NAIC criticised China indirectly for using commerce as a weapon of war and was quoted saying in the Hindustan Times report that “a country can now freely engage in a veiled war through business and trade practices by influencing young minds with long-term consequences. The manipulation of a map on an educational globe is but an example of a new kind of war through business in a globalised world.”

While the campaign by NAIC using social media platforms and direct intervention has led to the withdrawal of the faulty globes from some prominent retail stores, many Indians worry that the strategy could adversely influence the perception the younger generation has towards the country.

“I think it’s very important that we don’t let our country be divided into pieces. Action must be taken and these must be withdrawn everywhere,” said a worried Sadhna Joshi who was quoted in the report.