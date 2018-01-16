China is reportedly raising the bar on its cryptocurrency crackdown

HIGH FEES | The average fee paid to process bitcoin transactions has soared over the past year, outpacing even the staggering price increase of the cryptocurrency itself. Each bitcoin transaction now costs around $7.30 to process, up from around 30 cents at the start of the year, according to trade website BitInfoCharts.

China is targeting websites and mobile apps that offer cryptocurrency exchange-like services, it was reported Monday.

Beijing plans to block domestic access to Chinese and offshore cryptocurrency platforms that allow centralized trading, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources.

Chinese authorities will also target people and companies that provide market-making, settlement and clearing services for centralized trading, Bloomberg said. It did not describe those plans in any further detail.

The country shocked the digital currency world in 2017 when it moved to ban initial coin offerings (ICOs) — a means for start-ups to raise funds by selling off new cryptocurrencies — and shut down domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

Last week, major digital currencies fell after reports of South Korea banning cryptocurrency trading via exchanges emerged. Bitcoin made a recovery Monday, however, trading 4.78 percent higher on CoinDesk at $14,269.80 a coin. CoinDesk's bitcoin price index tracks prices from digital currency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex.

