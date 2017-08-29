App
Aug 29, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

China hopeful of getting support for successful BRICS summit

China today hoped that all BRICS nations will play a role for the success of the grouping's upcoming summit in Xiamen, a day after India and China agreed to disengage their soldiers to end the Doklam standoff.

India and China yesterday ended their 73-day standoff in Doklam by withdrawing their troops from the area, a diplomatic breakthrough that came just days before the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit hosted by China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Xiamen to attend the summit from September 3-5.

When asked whether China halted the work on a road in Doklam to end the standoff so that the BRICS summit could be held, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Peaceful resolution of the issue through the diplomatic channels serves the common interests of all relevant parties."

"It shows the sincerity and responsible attitude of China as a major country," Hua said.

She said the summit is the common cause of all the BRICS countries and ensuring its success serves the interests of all relevant parties.

"We hope all relevant parties can play a role for the success of the summit. We hope to get the support and coordination from all relevant parties," she said.

When asked about the road construction in Doklam, Hua said China will take into consideration all relevant factors, including the weather, while building it. "In order to meet the needs of defending the borders, improving the living conditions, China has long engaged in infrastructure development including the road construction," she said.

Hua reiterated that "Chinese border troops will continue to station and patrol the Doklam area. We will continue to exercise our sovereignty with historic conventions."

She also parried a question whether China is in consultation with Bhutan, which has protested the Chinese troops' road building in Doklam.

"So far we have resolved the issue of illegal trespass of the Indian troops," she said.

