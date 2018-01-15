China has 310 million registered vehicles, 385 million drivers in 2017

Over 33 million vehicles were newly-registered in China last year, taking to 310 million the total number of automobiles in the country by the end of 2017.

Also, 30.54 million new drivers were registered in 2017 across China, which is the world's largest automobile market, according to the country's Ministry of Public Security.

"In 2017, the number of newly-registered vehicles and drivers reached 33.52 million and 30.54 million respectively," according to the Ministry's Traffic Management Bureau.

Seven cities, including Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Zhengzhou, had more than three million vehicles each, the bureau said.

A total of 53 cities had over one million automobiles while 24 cities had over two million, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

With the increase of motor vehicles the number of drivers also grew rapidly, at an average of 24.67 million persons per year during the past five years.

Among all drivers, women accounted for 28.79 percent, 1.56 percentage points higher than in 2016, it said.