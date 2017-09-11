App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 11, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China fiscal revenue and spending growth slow in August

China has pledged a pro-active fiscal policy to support the economy, and analysts have credited Beijing's pump-priming as one of the key factors underpinning solid growth this year.

China fiscal revenue and spending growth slow in August

Government spending in China rose at its slowest monthly pace in 10 months, though for the whole of 2017 spending is still up slightly from last year in a boon to broad economic activity.

China has pledged a pro-active fiscal policy to support the economy, and analysts have credited Beijing's pump-priming as one of the key factors underpinning solid growth this year.

In August, spending rose 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday, the smallest rise since October last year, mainly because some spending was front-loaded early in the year.

For the first eight months of the year, spending increased 13.1 percent to 13.16 trillion yuan ($2.03 trillion), with the pace of growth still up slightly from last year's 12.7 percent growth over the same period.

Government revenue increased 7.2 percent in August, slower from July's 11.1 percent pace, while Jan-Aug revenue rose 9.8 percent to 12.14 trillion yuan. Revenue growth over in the same period last year was 6.0 percent.

China's economy has defied expectations for a slowdown this year, as a government-led infrastructure drive sparked a boom in construction and underpinned demand and prices for everything from steel to cement to other building products.

Value-added tax revenue rose 19.3 percent year-on-year in August to 390.8 billion yuan, while personal income taxes increased 18.7 percent and revenue from vehicle purchase taxes rose 30.9 percent.

tags #China #government #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.