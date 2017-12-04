China discovers over 100 crore tonnes of crude oil in its troubled Xinjiang region

An oil company has claimed that it has discovered a new oil field carrying over 100 crore tons of crude oil in China. The oil field that is located in the troubled Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region could well be a crucial game changer for the energy-hungry country.

According to a report in Xinhua.net, the official state news agency, the discovery was made by a company in the Junggar Basin that is situated in the Mahu area in the troubled Xinjiang province. According to PetroChina, quoted in the Xinhua report, the area has a proven oil reserve of 52 crore tons and may contain up to 124 crore tons of reserves.

New oil production capacity of over 13 lakh tons have been built in the Xinjiang region alone in the past few years. With various speculations estimating that the region could have over 100 crore tons of yet to be discovered reserves, there are plans to improve the capacity by adding another 60 lakh tons by 2020.

China, which is set to become the largest natural gas consumer by 2040 is making large-scale attempts to discover new reserves to satisfy its increasing demands. It is already the country with the second largest emergency crude oil stockpile and has the thirteenth largest volume of proven oil reserves in the world with 25,620 million barrels of commercially recoverable crude oil.