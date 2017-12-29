App
Dec 29, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China central bank pledges cash support for banks before Lunar New Year

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The 'Great Firewall of China' is considered to be the most robust internet firewall mechanism in the world. China's objective is to limit people's access to foreign information sources, reduce effectiveness of foreign internet products and maintain "Internet sovereignty". The Chinese government not only block websites, but also monitors internet access by individuals. Chinese internet companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are believed to have immensely benefitted by ban on foreign rivals.

China's central bank on Friday said it will let some commercial banks temporarily keep fewer required reserves, to help them cope with heavy demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The People's Bank of China usually provides short-term liquidity support for banks to help deal with greater demand for cash ahead at that time of year.

The move will help "promote smooth money market operations and support financial institutions' financial services before and after the Spring Festival", the central bank said.

In 2018, the first day of Lunar New Year is Feb. 16.

National commercial banks with higher cash demand will be allowed to temporarily keep fewer reserves with the central bank.

According to the PBOC statement, some banks will be allowed to lower their reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by up to 200 basis points, for 30 days.

For major banks, the current RRR rate is 17 percent of their deposits.

The PBOC statement did not specify when the temporary arrangement to make more cash available will begin.

