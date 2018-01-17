China builds 100-metre tall air purifier, preliminary results show 15% decline in smog levels

China has built ‘world’s biggest air purifier’ in Xian in Shaanxi province. The purifier which is over 100 metres tall, reportedly, has brought noticeable improvements in air quality.

The purifier, which is a round chimney-like structure, is undergoing testing by researchers at the Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, South China Morning Post reported.

The purifier is producing more than 10 million cubic metres of clean air every day and resultantly the air quality has improved in the vicinity of the experimental tower, said the head of the research, Cao Junji. He added that the tower has helped in bringing smog concentration to a moderate level in the city.

“The tower has no peer in terms of size … the results are quite encouraging,” Cao said in the report.

Around the base of the tower, there are numerous greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field which suck polluted air and heat up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters.

Xian goes through a phase of severe spells of smog during winters as most of the households burn coal to keep themselves warm.

The operators of the purifier claimed that the system will work in winters as well as coatings on the greenhouses enable the glass to absorb solar radiation at a much higher efficiency.

As per the data provided to SCMP, PM 2.5 level in the air fell by 15 percent during heavy pollution. However, the results are preliminary, Cao said, as the experiment is still going on.

The air purifier designed and built by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde located in the Chinese capital, Beijing. Image Source: Studio Roosegaarde

The previous record of the largest air purifier was with another tower constructed in a creative park in Beijing. The 7-metre tall tower built last year by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde produced about eight cubic metres of clean air per second. By comparison, the purifier in Xian is huge.

Moreover, the Beijing tower runs on electricity which is produced in coal-fired power plants whereas the tower in Xian requires little power to run.